Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland

The Trump administration said this week that the United States would begin restricting purchases of farmland by Chinese nationals and other "foreign adversaries".
Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry, condemned the restrictions as "a typical discriminatory practice that violates the principles of a market economy and international economic and trade rules and will ultimately harm the US's own interests".
"We urge the US to immediately stop politicising economic, trade and investment issues," she said.
US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins unveiled the National Farm Security Action Plan on Tuesday, citing national security concerns and referring to "Chinese Communist acquisition of American farmland".
Rollins said the Trump administration also planned to "claw back what has already been purchased by China and other foreign adversaries".
China ranks number 20 on a list of foreign owners of agricultural land, holding 277,336 acres (112,234 hectares) at the end of 2023, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Among the largest Chinese owners of US farmland is Smithfield Foods, which was purchased by a Chinese company, WH Group, in 2013.
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
Washington DC (UPI) Jul 9, 2025 - The Trump administration has announced it will work to limit Chinese nationals and nationals from other so-called adversarial countries from purchasing U.S. farmland, saying their ownership of U.S. crops poses a national security risk.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a seven-point National Farm Security Action Plan on Tuesday aimed at protecting U.S. farmland and food from becoming owned by foreign governments and entities, specifically the People's Republic of China.
During a press conference in Washington, D.C., with the Trump administration's leading law enforcement and military officials, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said U.S. farmland was under threat from "criminals," "political adversaries" and "hostile regimes" seeking to use it as a weapon against the American people.
"American agriculture is not just about feeding our families but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland, stealing our research and creating dangerous vulnerabilities in the very systems that sustain us," she said.
According to the plan, the USDA will seek state and congressional lawmakers to pass legislation and the president to institute executive action to end the direct and indirect purchase or control of U.S. farmland by nationals from countries of concern or other foreign adversaries.
Rollins explained that they are also working to "claw back" land already purchased by Chinese nationals and nationals from other foreign adversarial countries.
She said they have already canceled seven active agreements with entities in foreign countries of concern and that she signed a memo Tuesday to immediately remove 70 citizens from those countries who have contracts or research arrangements with the USDA. She added that another 550 entities were in the process of being removed.
The announcement comes amid deepening competition between the United States and China and concern over Chinese nationals potentially working in the United States to further the objectives of Beijing, whether that be through stealing technology or recruiting potential assets.
According to a USDA Farm Service Agency report for 2023, Chinese, Iranian, North Korean and Russian investment in U.S. agricultural land accounts for less than 1% of foreign-held agricultural property across the country, with Chinese investors owning 277,336 acres as of the end of that year.
Also participating in the press conference were Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, emphasizing the national security attention the Trump administration intends to place on U.S. ownership of U.S. cropland.
Hegseth, as the head of the Pentagon, said he wants to know who is buying farmland in the United States near his bases, calling that "common sense."
"We would be asleep at the wheel if we were not fully a party to an effort like this, to ensure that our nation had the food supply it needs," he said.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SatSure and Dhruva Space unite to deliver complete Earth observation service solutions
Successful liftoff delivers Sentinel4 on MTG satellite to enhance atmospheric forecasting
UK thermal satellite firm wins ESA contract to deliver real time climate and security insights
Tianwen 2 captures Earth and moon from deep space on asteroid mission
Bogong moths rely on stars and magnetic fields to guide epic migrations
Breakthrough hybrid model restores orbit accuracy for BeiDou-3 satellites
SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite for Space Force
Satellites Enhance Navigation Safety on the Mersey with Cutting-Edge Tidal Mapping
Facing climate change, Swiss trees get mist before they're missed
Chloris Geospatial secures funding to expand forest carbon monitoring technology
Trump admin to open up vast area of forest to development
Chad hopes 'green charcoal' can save vanishing forests
Italy fines oil giant Eni over bioplastic market abuse
Acid vapor boosts durability of carbon dioxide-to-fuel devices
Turning CO2 into Sustainable Fuels Could Revolutionize Clean Energy
Cool science: Researchers craft tiny biological tools using frozen ethanol
|
Sierra Space opens Power Station solar tech center in Colorado to boost defense production
New method boosts solar cell efficiency by fine-tuning nanorod spacing
Charging indoor devices with light from lamps and LEDs
China speeds up renewables building spree: report
UK ditches mega green energy supply project from Morocco
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project
Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
SAfrica's coal dependency puts economy at risk: report
Glencore CEO defends "tough decisions" as unions lambast job cuts
China's abandoned buildings draw urban explorers despite risks
After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to China as India fumes
Hong Kong opposition party says it will disband
Tibetans face uncertain future as Dalai Lama turns 90; How the Dalai Lama is identified
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters