Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
illustration only
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 07, 2025

A groundbreaking two-year field study has revealed that biodegradable microplastics, once promoted as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics, can profoundly alter how carbon is stored and cycled in agricultural soils.

The international research, published in Carbon Research, was co-led by Dr. Jie Zhou from Nanjing Agricultural University and Dr. Davey L. Jones from Bangor University. Their team compared the effects of polypropylene (PP) and polylactic acid (PLA) microplastics, added to topsoil at realistic field concentrations (0.2% w/w). While total soil carbon levels remained steady, the underlying chemistry and microbial dynamics shifted dramatically.

PLA, the biodegradable plastic, caused a 32% decline in plant-derived lignin - the stable carbon compounds typically preserved in soil - by attracting slow-growing microbes that decomposed complex organic matter. However, it also boosted microbial necromass, the dead remains of microbes, by 35%, enhancing one of soil's most important long-term carbon storage pathways. Fungal residues became dominant, contributing 24% to total soil carbon compared with 11% in PP-treated soils, helping stabilize soil structure.

Yet the benefits came with trade-offs. PLA's high carbon but low nitrogen content triggered microbial nitrogen starvation, forcing microbes to recycle their own biomass - reducing bacterial necromass by 19%. "In trying to adapt to PLA, microbes start cannibalizing their own biomass," said Dr. Jones. "It's a survival strategy, but it could undermine long-term soil fertility and carbon stability."

By contrast, conventional PP microplastics suppressed microbial growth altogether, starving soil ecosystems of energy and reducing carbon cycling efficiency. "PP doesn't feed the soil - it starves it," noted Dr. Jones.

The findings underscore that biodegradable does not mean harmless. "These materials interact with living systems in complex ways we're only beginning to understand," said Dr. Zhou. "We must design biodegradable plastics that support soil health, not compromise it."

With agricultural plastics increasingly replacing traditional materials, the study highlights the urgent need for new standards and smarter designs that consider soil as a living ecosystem, not merely a substrate for crops.

Research Report:Biodegradable microplastics decreased plant-derived and increased microbial-derived carbon formation in soil: a two-year field trial

Related Links
 Shenyang Agricultural University
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
US farmers hit by trade war to get 'substantial' aid: Treasury chief
 Washington (AFP) Oct 2, 2025
 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled Thursday that "substantial support" for farmers would be announced next week, particularly for those growing soybeans, as they struggle with fallout from President Donald Trump's trade conflicts. Worries have been growing for weeks of a major hit to farmers, a key part of Trump's political base, as exports to China dry up over tariffs instituted by Beijing in retaliation to US levies. "You should expect some news on Tuesday on substantial support for ... read more
FARM NEWS
South Asia monsoon: climate change's dangerous impact on lifeline rains

 NASA ISRO radar satellite beams first Earth images from space

 New NASA Mission to Reveal Earth's Invisible 'Halo'

 ICEYE unveils Gen4 satellite with expanded coverage and sharper SAR imaging
FARM NEWS
SATNUS completes third NGWS flight campaign with autonomous systems integration

 Russia blamed for GPS attack on Spanish defence minister's plane

 EU chief's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria

 PLD Space wins ESA contract to build hybrid rocket navigation system
FARM NEWS
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules

 EU proposes new one-year delay to anti-deforestation rules

 Brazil's Amazon lost area the size of Spain in 40 years: study

 Australia halts logging for koala haven on eastern coast
FARM NEWS
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon

 Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization

 Ash improves methane yield and fertilizer value in biogas systems

 Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
FARM NEWS
Ultrafast stabilization of positive charges revealed in solar fuel catalyst

 Next-generation LEDs and solar cells powered by new spinel-type sulfide semiconductor

 Perovskite triple-junction solar cells move closer to ultra-high efficiency

 Self-regulating silver nanorings enable power-free smart windows
FARM NEWS
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project

 Wind giant Orsted to resume US project after court win

 Floating wind power sets sail in Japan's energy shift

 Transportation Department wind farm funding cuts to save $679M
FARM NEWS
US government aims to open more public lands to coal mining

 China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high

 Six university students drown during mine visit in China: state media
FARM NEWS
Singapore denies entry to HK activist, citing 'national interests'

 Hong Kong LGBTQ rights setback takes emotional toll

 Hong Kong legislature to vote on same-sex partnerships bill

 China's Xi at centre of world stage after days of high-level hobnobbing
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.