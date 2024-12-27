Energy News
FARM NEWS
 China launches investigation into beef imports
China launches investigation into beef imports
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 27, 2024

China's commerce ministry on Friday launched an investigation into imported beef at the request of representatives from its struggling domestic industry, it said.

The local price of beef in China has trended downwards in recent years, with analysts blaming oversupply and a lack of demand as the world's second largest economy has slowed.

At the same time imports have surged, with China representing a hugely important market for countries like Brazil, Argentina and Australia.

The application for an investigation from domestic associations said that a sharp increase in beef imports in recent years "has had a significant adverse impact on the domestic industry", the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Beef imports in 2023 were 65 percent higher than in 2019, it quoted the producers as saying.

The investigation takes effect from Friday and should take eight months, but "may be extended appropriately under special circumstances", the announcement said.

Normal trade will not be affected during the investigation period.

Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, said it "will seek to demonstrate that Brazilian beef exported to China does not cause any type of harm to the Chinese industry, and is, on the contrary, an important factor in complementing local Chinese production."

Its foreign ministry noted that, "in principle, no preliminary measures will be adopted, and the 12 percent 'ad valorem' tariff that China applies to beef imports will remain in force."

Brazil's statement said that China, its main trading partner, this year received more than one million tonnes of Brazilian beef, a 12.7 percent increase over last year.

It added that it was committed to defending Brazil's agribusiness sector and was "always seeking constructive dialogue in search of mutually beneficial solutions" with China.

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 18, 2024
 Agriculture provides a fundamental energy source for humans: food. Yet, growing food also demands significant energy inputs. Researchers Kajwan Rasul and colleagues have examined the global energy return on investment (EROI) for agriculture from 1995 to 2019, revealing trends that show both progress and ongoing challenges. The study, which integrates two existing models - one tracking energy consumption in agriculture and food processing and another mapping agricultural commodity flows - found tha ... read more
FARM NEWS
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers

 China builds large commercial radar satellite constellation

 Earth AI unveils new gold discovery near molybdenum project at Willow Glen

 Introducing Wherobots Raster Inference to unleash innovation with Earth imagery
FARM NEWS
GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection

 China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system

 Space Systems Command and U.S. Navy achieve major MGUE program milestone
FARM NEWS
Stora Enso reports impairments of 724 mn euros

 Amazon to benefit in Ecuador's second debt-for-nature deal

 EU parliament gives final approval to deforestation ban delay

 After decades of plantation agriculture, coconut palms dominate over half of Pacific atoll forests
FARM NEWS
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

 From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
FARM NEWS
Buried interface engineering drives advances in tin-lead perovskite solar cell efficiency

 New solar material advances green hydrogen production

 Training solar panels to adapt to wind conditions

 Anger as Amsterdam allows 'ugly' solar panels on historic canal houses
FARM NEWS
Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military

 Sweden blocks 13 offshore wind farms over defence concerns
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
Driver in central China car ramming handed suspended death sentence

 On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms

 Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule

 China executes former regional official for corruption
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.