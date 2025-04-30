Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change

For centuries, Pu'er in Yunnan province has given its name to a type of richly fermented tea -- sometimes styled "pu-erh" -- famous across East Asia and beyond.
But as younger Chinese cultivate a taste for punchy espressos, frothy lattes and flat whites, growers are increasingly branching out into tea's historic rival.
"People are coming to try our hand-drip coffee... and more fully experience the flavours it brings," Liao, 25, told AFP.
"In the past, they mostly went for commercial coffee, and wouldn't dabble in the artisanal varieties," he said.
Liao's family has run the Xiaowazi, or Little Hollow, coffee plantation for three generations.
Nestled in a shady valley, spindly coffee trees line its steep hillsides, their cherry-like fruit drying on wooden pallets outside.
When AFP visited this month, clusters of tourists sipped boutique brews in the airy cafe overlooking its verdant slopes.
"It's very good," said Cai Shuwen, 21, as he perched on a bar stool lifting sample after sample to his lips.
"Even though some beans are more astringent than I imagined, others have exceeded my expectations."
- Brewing success -
Every year, Pu'er's plantations sell tens of thousands of tons of coffee to major Chinese cities, according to government data.
In metropolises such as Beijing and Shanghai, a thriving cafe scene has emerged in recent years, driven by people aged between 20 and 40.
To Liao, a trained roaster and barista, coffee from his home region possesses "a creamy flavour with a silky, viscous mouthfeel".
Modern commercial plantations only sprang up in Pu'er in the 1980s, and the area is still better known for its centuries-old tea trade.
Liao's grandfather, Liao Xiugui, said "nobody knew anything about coffee" when he arrived in Pu'er a few decades ago.
At the time, the older man was one of very few people in China who had studied coffee cultivation.
But the region's relatively high altitude and temperate climate were well-suited to the unfamiliar crop, the now 83-year-old told AFP.
"The quality of the coffee we plant here is strong but not too bitter, floral but not too heady, and slightly fruity," he added.
Free from artificial pesticides and interspersed with other species for biodiversity, Little Hollow yields about 500 tons of raw coffee fruit per year.
Liao Xiugui himself drinks two or three cups a day, and credits the caffeinated beverage for keeping him spry in his advanced years.
"Drinking coffee can make you younger and healthier... and prevent ageing," he smiled.
"Also, everyone is tired at work these days... and they want to give their brains a boost."
- Richer pickings -
China's coffee output has risen dramatically in recent years, though it still lags far behind traditional powerhouses such as Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia.
Yunnan, near three borders with Southeast Asian nations, accounts for virtually all of China's coffee production, much of it concentrated in Pu'er.
On a visit to Yunnan last month, President Xi Jinping said the province's coffee "represents China", according to state media.
Keen to further expand the sector, officials have rolled out policies to improve production, attract investment and boost exports, according to government statements.
They have also merged coffee production with tourism, dovetailing with a central government push to increase domestic consumption.
Longtime farmer Yu Dun, 51, said she had opened new income streams with plantation tours, homestays and a restaurant fusing coffee with the cuisine of her native Dai ethnicity.
Her prospects were bright, she said, adding that she also earned "10 times" more revenue from her beans since learning to process and roast them herself.
"We used to say only rich people could drink coffee, but that's all changed now," she said.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
USSF declares WSF-M weather satellite operational with initial capability milestone
How climate change turned Sao Paulo's drizzle into a storm
NASA Announces Call for New Computing Approaches to Earth Science
Trump admin cuts 'mean more dirty air': advocacy group
Digging Gets Smarter with Trimble's Siteworks Upgrade for Excavators
Rx Networks launches TruePoint FOCUS to deliver real-time centimeter precision
Carbon Robotics debuts autonomous tractor system with live remote control capability
Towards resilient navigation in the Baltics without satellites
Spruce forests show shared electrical response to solar eclipse
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens
Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits
AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
|
In US, saving money is top reason to embrace solar power
Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony
Photovoltaic rooftops could supply over one third of Vitoria Gasteiz energy needs
Should farms grow crops or harvest solar power MSU research supports both
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens
Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report
Finland closes last coal-fired power plant
Indonesia industrial coal power plans undercut emissions pledge: report
Bad weather postpones return of Chinese astronauts to Earth
New York ex-cop jailed for hounding US residents for China
UK demands answers after MP denied entry to Hong Kong
Australian judge quits Hong Kong top court
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters