Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity

The social cost of carbon quantifies the economic damage caused by emitting an additional tonne of carbon into the atmosphere. A proposed climate fee of approximately 200 euros per tonne GHG would most impact emission-intensive products like meat and dairy. For instance, beef prices could rise by over 4 euros per kilogram, while yoghurt and milk prices would increase by about 25 cents per kilogram. More sustainable products, such as vegetables, would experience smaller price adjustments.
Using a demand model that reflects how German households react to price changes, researchers evaluated the impact of GHG pricing on consumption patterns and emissions. "Households would generally shift towards less carbon-intensive foods, such as vegetables," explained PIK scientist Max Franks, another author of the study. "A climate fee would directly contribute to climate protection and foster sustainable consumption."
The proposed system would generate approximately 8.2 billion euros, which would be redistributed to consumers as a climate dividend. This redistribution would significantly benefit lower-income households while wealthier households would experience slightly higher costs. "This redistribution mechanism fosters social equity and could enhance public acceptance of such measures," Franks added.
The researchers highlight that clear communication is essential to gain public support for a climate fee and dividend system. Messaging should emphasize the effectiveness of the measures in reducing emissions, the return of all revenues to the public, and targeted support for lower-income households.
Research Report:On the emission and distributional effects of a CO2eq-tax on agricultural goods - The case of Germany.
