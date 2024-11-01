Energy News
FARM NEWS
 How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

By Luca MATTEUCCI
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 15, 2026

The EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, set to be signed on Saturday, reignites debate over pesticides banned for European farmers but widely used in Latin America -- a major export market for EU agrochemical companies.

AFP compared Brussels rules with those in Brazil to illustrate the differences in pesticide standards between the two blocs, which traded more than EUR15 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2024.

Brazil accounts for 80 percent of the EU's trade with Mercosur countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay).

As of late November, it had authorised the use of 330 active substances.

Sixty percent of them had not been approved in the EU, 37 percent had been approved, and 3 percent were under review, according to data cross-checked between the Brazilian health regulatory agency (Anvisa) and the European Commission.

Conversely, of the 421 active substances approved in the EU, 73 percent had not been greenlighted in Brazil.

However, these figures come with caveats.

EU member states can temporarily allow national use of substances banned at the European level.

In France, for instance, the herbicide flufenacet -- classified as an endocrine disruptor and withdrawn from the EU market in December -- has been granted a grace period allowing one more year of use.

A country may also ban a substance authorised by Brussels if it deems the environmental or health risks are too high.

Acetamiprid, a neonicotinoid highly toxic to bees, is currently banned in France but allowed elsewhere in the EU.

- Residues -

Although imports from Mercosur must legally meet EU standards, European farmers argue that controls are too weak to prevent unfair competition.

Critics of the EU-Mercosur deal point in particular to the EU's tolerance of pesticide residues below defined safety limits, even though the substances themselves are banned in the EU.

In response, the European Commission pledged in early January to completely ban imports containing residues of three fungicides: carbendazim, benomyl and thiophanate-methyl.

The first two are already banned in Brazil, but thiophanate-methyl -- withdrawn from the EU market in 2021 over health concerns -- remains authorised in the Latin American state.

Some countries have gone a step further. France has suspended imports of products containing residues of mancozeb and glufosinate, in addition to the three fungicides targeted by Brussels.

Mancozeb, used on avocados, mangoes and peppers, is classified as an endocrine disruptor by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and is suspected of reproductive toxicity and carcinogenicity, according to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

Glufosinate ammonium, an herbicide widely used on potatoes, is also classified for presumed human reproductive toxicity.

Banned in the EU, these substances rank among the best-selling in Brazil: mancozeb is the second most marketed active ingredient, glufosinate the sixth.

- Banned in Europe, exported to Mercosur -

European chemicals companies have historically manufactured such pesticides and shipped them to Mercosur countries.

In 2024, groups like BASF, Corteva, Syngenta and Bayer exported 18,000 tonnes of pesticides prohibited for use within the EU, according to data compiled by Swiss NGO Public Eye and Greenpeace UK's investigation unit Unearthed, drawing from the ECHA and national authorities.

More than 80 percent of these exports went to Brazil, the world's second-largest market for these EU-made pesticides after the United States.

Leading the list was picoxystrobin, a fungicide used on cereals and soybeans, banned in the EU since 2017 over genotoxic and environmental risks.

Soybeans -- of which Brazil is the world's top exporter -- reach the EU mainly as soybean meal to feed livestock. In 2024-25, Europe imported over 20 million tonnes of Brazilian soybean meal.

Regarding the substances targeted by Brussels and Paris last week, European companies filed export notifications for 2,300 tonnes of glufosinate, 260 tonnes of thiophanate-methyl and 250 tonnes of mancozeb to Mercosur in 2024, according to figures published in September 2025.

Several environmental NGOs hit out at the EU for what they called a "double-standard policy" that bans certain pesticides in Europe while exporting them abroad.

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
 London, UK (SPX) Jan 14, 2026
 Europe and western North America face more frequent and intense agricultural droughts this century as rising temperatures dry out soils faster than additional rainfall can replace lost moisture, according to new research led by scientists at the University of Reading. The study shows that even regions projected to receive more rain will see soils become drier during key growing seasons, increasing the risk of crop failures in major food-producing areas. The research team focused on soil moisture d ... read more
FARM NEWS
HawkEye 360 boosts RF coverage with new Cluster 13 satellites

 SkyFi adds Vantor data to expand access to high resolution earth imagery

 Spire adds hyperspectral sounder and Myriota payloads on SpaceX Twilight launch

 Third COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation radar satellite enters service ramp-up
FARM NEWS
China tracks surge in geospatial information industry

 When 5G networks bolster satellite navigation

 LEO internet satellites bolster navigation where GPS is weak

 Ancient 'animal GPS system' identified in magnetic fossils
FARM NEWS
Clearing small areas of rainforest has outsized climate impact: study

 Climate-driven tree deaths speeding up in Australia

 Indonesia to revoke 22 forestry permits after deadly floods

 How deforestation turbocharged Indonesia's deadly floods
FARM NEWS
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production

 Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics

 Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
FARM NEWS
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology

 Spacer layout boosts performance of single component organic solar cells

 Quantum simulator sheds light on how nature moves energy in systems like photosynthesis and solar conversion

 Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics
FARM NEWS
Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant

 S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
FARM NEWS
Exodus fear in Greece's north as brown coal plants close

 Global coal demand expected to hit record in 2025: IEA

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight
FARM NEWS
Arrests reported, cross removed as China crackdown on unofficial churches grows

 China's birth-rate push sputters as couples stay child-free and pay contraceptive tax

 Chinese homeschool students embrace freer youth in cutthroat market

 Beijing slams 'forced demolition' of Chinese monument at Panama Canal
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.