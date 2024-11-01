Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
illustration only

Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Jan 14, 2026

Europe and western North America face more frequent and intense agricultural droughts this century as rising temperatures dry out soils faster than additional rainfall can replace lost moisture, according to new research led by scientists at the University of Reading. The study shows that even regions projected to receive more rain will see soils become drier during key growing seasons, increasing the risk of crop failures in major food-producing areas.

The research team focused on soil moisture during the main growing seasons rather than on annual average rainfall or soil moisture, which can conceal critical seasonal patterns that drive crop outcomes. By combining historical climate data with computer model simulations, the scientists identified emerging hotspots of agricultural drought under climate change, highlighting western Europe, including the United Kingdom and central Europe, western North America, northern South America and southern Africa as regions of particular concern.

Professor Emily Black, lead author at the University of Reading, said: "Climate change is heating the air, which makes more water evaporate from soil and plants. This dries out fields even when more rain falls, especially during spring in Europe and North America." She added that the timing of drying is crucial for agriculture because it affects plant growth and yield during sensitive stages of crop development.

The study finds that soil moisture levels in spring, at the start of the growing season, play a decisive role in determining drought risk later in the summer. Warmer conditions increase evaporation from soil and vegetation, so even where spring precipitation increases, the extra heat can remove water more quickly than rainfall can replenish it. As a result, spring drying persists into summer, leaving crops exposed to longer and more severe dry spells.

Recent severe European droughts, including the events in 2003, 2010 and 2018, all followed unusually dry conditions in spring or early summer, illustrating how early-season soil moisture deficits can set the stage for damaging summer droughts. The new analysis indicates that as global temperatures continue to rise, this pattern is likely to repeat more often, amplifying drought frequency and severity in the coming decades across regions that produce a significant share of the world's food.

The researchers also examined how different greenhouse gas emissions pathways influence future drought risk. They report that following lower-emission climate trajectories would lessen the increase in agricultural drought frequency across vulnerable regions compared with higher-emission scenarios, but would not fully prevent more frequent and intense drying of crop soils. This finding underscores the importance of both climate mitigation and adaptation strategies for global food security.

According to the authors, farmers and policymakers will need to plan for a future in which agricultural drought becomes a more common challenge even in areas where mean annual rainfall does not decline. Adaptation options highlighted by the study include developing and deploying crop varieties that can tolerate drier conditions and improving water management practices, such as more efficient irrigation and better soil moisture conservation.

By focusing on growing-season soil moisture rather than annual averages, the research reveals drought risks that traditional precipitation-based assessments may miss. The results suggest that climate risk assessments and agricultural planning should explicitly account for seasonal soil moisture changes under warming, especially during spring, when conditions can lock in the likelihood of summer droughts.

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, provides a framework for identifying regions where warming-driven soil drying will outpace any gains in rainfall. The authors conclude that without substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions combined with targeted adaptation in agriculture and water management, many of the world's key food-producing regions are likely to face increasingly challenging drought conditions over the course of this century.

Research Report:Emerging hotspots of agricultural drought under climate change

Related Links
 University of Reading
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
 Binghamton NY (SPX) Jan 06, 2026
 Finding one tick on your body is scary enough - tick-borne diseases are serious - but what if you found more than 10 on yourself in just one month? That's the plight of some farmers as the threat of ticks and tick-borne diseases grows, according to new research featuring experts at Binghamton University, State University of New York. New research led by Mandy Roome, associate director of the Tick-borne Disease Center at Binghamton University, State University of New York, reveals that farmers and ... read more
FARM NEWS
HawkEye 360 boosts RF coverage with new Cluster 13 satellites

 SkyFi adds Vantor data to expand access to high resolution earth imagery

 Spire adds hyperspectral sounder and Myriota payloads on SpaceX Twilight launch

 Third COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation radar satellite enters service ramp-up
FARM NEWS
China tracks surge in geospatial information industry

 When 5G networks bolster satellite navigation

 LEO internet satellites bolster navigation where GPS is weak

 Ancient 'animal GPS system' identified in magnetic fossils
FARM NEWS
Clearing small areas of rainforest has outsized climate impact: study

 Climate-driven tree deaths speeding up in Australia

 Indonesia to revoke 22 forestry permits after deadly floods

 How deforestation turbocharged Indonesia's deadly floods
FARM NEWS
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production

 Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics

 Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
FARM NEWS
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology

 Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics

 SwRI tests rooftop solar fire behavior and mitigation options

 Game theory study maps pathways for rural solar prosumers in China
FARM NEWS
Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant

 S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
FARM NEWS
Exodus fear in Greece's north as brown coal plants close

 Global coal demand expected to hit record in 2025: IEA

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight
FARM NEWS
Arrests reported, cross removed as China crackdown on unofficial churches grows

 China's birth-rate push sputters as couples stay child-free and pay contraceptive tax

 Chinese homeschool students embrace freer youth in cutthroat market

 Beijing slams 'forced demolition' of Chinese monument at Panama Canal
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.