How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Jan 17, 2025



A new study from the Glob3science Lab at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Politecnico di Milano, explores how the global adoption of a sustainable dietary model can reduce environmental impact. Published in Nature Sustainability, the research provides a roadmap for reorganizing the global food system to support the EAT-Lancet diet while conserving vital natural resources like land and water.

The EAT-Lancet diet promotes health and sustainability by emphasizing plant-based foods - such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts - and limiting consumption of animal-based products. While the benefits of this diet are well-documented, the challenge has been implementing it globally without depleting critical agricultural and water resources.

To address this, researchers analyzed six country-specific dietary scenarios. Using an agro-hydrological model, they evaluated the optimal use of resources and trade improvements. Their findings indicate that strategic crop redistribution and enhanced international trade could reduce global cropland use by 37-40% and irrigation water use by 78%, all while meeting the nutritional benchmarks of the EAT-Lancet diet.

The study also highlights the need for an increased share of food production allocated to international trade, rising from 25% to 36%. Although this transition would lead to a 4.5% rise in food costs, the environmental and nutritional gains are substantial.

Professor Maria Cristina Rulli, who coordinated the research, emphasized the broader implications: "This study shows that it is possible to ensure healthy and sustainable diets for everyone, while also protecting the planet's basic resources. Our research suggests that smart crop redistribution and better management of trade flow could lead to more efficient use of agricultural and water resources on a global scale. However, for all this to be implemented, we need both targeted policies that support a reorganisation of the food system - including financially, plus social acceptance and the desire to share. Then there are the co-creation processes involving local producers, in relation to the redistribution of crops."

Research Report:Meeting the EAT-Lancet 'healthy' diet target while protecting land and water resources



Related Links

Politecnico di Milano

Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

