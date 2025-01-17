How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature

The EAT-Lancet diet promotes health and sustainability by emphasizing plant-based foods - such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts - and limiting consumption of animal-based products. While the benefits of this diet are well-documented, the challenge has been implementing it globally without depleting critical agricultural and water resources.
To address this, researchers analyzed six country-specific dietary scenarios. Using an agro-hydrological model, they evaluated the optimal use of resources and trade improvements. Their findings indicate that strategic crop redistribution and enhanced international trade could reduce global cropland use by 37-40% and irrigation water use by 78%, all while meeting the nutritional benchmarks of the EAT-Lancet diet.
The study also highlights the need for an increased share of food production allocated to international trade, rising from 25% to 36%. Although this transition would lead to a 4.5% rise in food costs, the environmental and nutritional gains are substantial.
Professor Maria Cristina Rulli, who coordinated the research, emphasized the broader implications: "This study shows that it is possible to ensure healthy and sustainable diets for everyone, while also protecting the planet's basic resources. Our research suggests that smart crop redistribution and better management of trade flow could lead to more efficient use of agricultural and water resources on a global scale. However, for all this to be implemented, we need both targeted policies that support a reorganisation of the food system - including financially, plus social acceptance and the desire to share. Then there are the co-creation processes involving local producers, in relation to the redistribution of crops."
Research Report:Meeting the EAT-Lancet 'healthy' diet target while protecting land and water resources
Related Links
Politecnico di Milano
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Constellr launches first satellite pioneering global thermal monitoring
Clouds play key role in moderating Earth's surface warming
NASA grant awarded to enhance AI-driven satellite weather forecasting
SIIS Signs MOU with Pixxel to Expand Hyperspectral Data Solutions in Korea
SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer
GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data
Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection
China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system
Biden issues land protections after LA fires delay ceremony
Don't write off logged tropical forests - oil palm conversion impacts ecosystems widely
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Eyeing green legacy, Biden declares new US national monuments
Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food
The biobattery that needs to be fed
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
|
Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space
Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology
Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals
Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design
Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy
BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment
Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year
Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines
China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai grilled over US, Taiwan ties
Beijing slams Rubio's 'unwarranted attacks' on China
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
China's Xi vows 'all-out battle against corruption'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters