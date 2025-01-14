Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Nick Sokol: Growing a sustainable future
illustration only
Nick Sokol: Growing a sustainable future
 by Brynn Downing for ORNL News
 Oak Ridge TN (SPX) Jan 14, 2025

A healthy global food supply requires healthy soil, which requires fertilizer to replace and or enhance the nutrients found in the soil. Many farmers use synthetic fertilizers, which are produced from petroleum and fossil fuels. Synthetic fertilizers have been historically cheap, but events in recent years have driven the price up and the supply down: supply chains disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic then faced a reduced supply of Russian-made fertilizers, due to the war in Ukraine. The lack of fertilizer threatens global food security, in addition to making growing food cost-prohibitive for small scale farmers.

Nick Sokol founded Algaeo, whose technology enables farmers to efficiently grow organic fertilizers on-site from microalgae, making the entire experience of farming easier and less labor intensive while also producing healthy and good-quality food.

Sokol is a member of Cohort 2024 of Innovation Crossroads, a Department of Energy Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program node at Oak Ridge National Laboratory that partners energy and advanced manufacturing entrepreneurs with ORNL researchers to develop transformative technology to overcome scientific challenges. Sokol is working with Dale Pelletier, a group leader in Integrative Microbiomics, and David Weston, of the Biosciences Division.

Sokol explained that "ORNL provides a lot of opportunity to utilize resources to not only test different blends that could be beneficial for different crops, but also look at the response of these crops when treated with the blends. We can refine things like the application rate for different crop types, different soil types, different environmental and growing conditions to optimize our product further. I think being able to leverage the Oak Ridge ecosystem for its different tools, technologies and expertise has been extremely advantageous."

"I'm fascinated by interconnectedness," Sokol said. "I knew that after I earned my PhD, I wanted to work on something that would benefit the planet and people."

The algal strains that Algaeo produces not only improve soil health and boost plant growth, but also capture carbon dioxide and nitrogen from the atmosphere to feed the algae. In comparison, the production of synthetic fertilizers releases substantial air pollution and greenhouse gases.

The application of synthetic fertilizer can degrade soil quality, leading to valuable nutrients leaching into waterways and creating aquatic dead zones downstream. Algaeo's technology enables farmers and gardeners to produce organic biofertilizers and biostimulants on their property, eliminating the price fluctuations and uncertainties of the fertilizer market for small-scale farmers operating on thin margins.

In addition to connecting Algaeo with ORNL researchers to develop different microbial blends, Innovation Crossroads offers Sokol mentoring as he builds his business model, from developing funding models to practicing pitch opportunities. "I had participated in opportunities with the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center and the 100Knoxville program, which helps Black entrepreneurs accelerate the development of their business." From there, Sokol connected with Dan Miller, Innovation Crossroads director, who encouraged him to consider applying to the fellowship.

"I want to be in that space where I can do work that will benefit people," said Sokol. "Fertilizer is extremely important not just for the farmer, but also for their customers and society at large."

Related Links
 Algaeo
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 13, 2025
 Agriculture contributes 8 percent of Germany's total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. According to new research, emissions in this sector could drop by 22.5 percent, equating to over 15 million tonnes of GHG annually, if food prices reflected the social cost of carbon. "The Federal Climate Change Act of 2019 set a target to reduce annual emissions from 62 million tonnes to 56 Mt GHG by 2030," said Julian Schaper, guest scientist at PIK and lead author of the study, published in the journal Food Policy. ... read more
FARM NEWS
NASA grant awarded to enhance AI-driven satellite weather forecasting

 New dataset illuminates Earth's atmosphere from ground level to space

 SIIS Signs MOU with Pixxel to Expand Hyperspectral Data Solutions in Korea

 Dragonfly Aerospace partners with LatConnect 60 for advanced SWIR imaging satellites
FARM NEWS
SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer

 GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection

 China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system
FARM NEWS
Don't write off logged tropical forests - oil palm conversion impacts ecosystems widely

 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

 Eyeing green legacy, Biden declares new US national monuments

 Guadeloupe to fell iconic coconut palms
FARM NEWS
The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough
FARM NEWS
Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US

 New method boosts efficiency and longevity of organic solar cells

 Shedding light on solar farm impacts in deserts through energy meteorology

 University of Maryland to develop renewable energy systems for ocean monitoring systems
FARM NEWS
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
China's Xi vows 'all-out battle against corruption'

 Driver in central China car ramming handed suspended death sentence

 On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms

 Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.