Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

But understanding how far those disruptions reached, who suffered and who gained has been difficult. Researchers at Michigan State University's Center for Systems Integration and Sustainability (CSIS) lead a unique effort, relying on satellite images to quantify loss of cropland and employing a holistic method called the metacoupling framework and network analysis to analyze connections within a region, between neighboring areas, and across distant ones.
"The most striking aspect of our research is its ability to connect a regional conflict to its far-reaching impacts on global food accessibility," said Nan Jia, a PhD student and lead author.
The stakes are high. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization models suggest that 13 million more people would be undernourished in 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine war. . Ukraine's lost production of three winter cereals in 2021 could have met the caloric needs of 76 million adults for a year.
The study revealed that regarding wheat, barley, and oats, the war has had a much greater impact on distant countries than on countries next to the Ukraine and disproportionately harms poor countries.
"It's remarkable how interconnected our world is - an event in one part of the globe can lead to food insecurity thousands of kilometers away," said Jianguo "Jack" Liu, Rachel Carson Chair in Sustainability and senior author. "By using the metacoupling framework to trace these connections, we were able to reveal the unequal impact of the war, highlighting how distant and low-income nations are often left more vulnerable in times of crisis."
Countries far from Ukraine were disproportionately affected, facing higher costs and fewer options to secure food supplies. Among these, lower-income nations in Africa, such as Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia - and Montenegro, Albania and Belarus in Europe, bore the brunt of the crisis, as they lacked the resources to adapt to soaring prices or find alternative suppliers.
However, amidst this challenge, the study also revealed hope: over time, major exporting countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia stepped up, partially filling the gaps left by Ukraine. But these changes can compromise biodiversity in these exporting countries, as shown in another paper "Telecoupled impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on global cropland expansion and biodiversity " published in Nature Sustainability earlier this year by Liu and collaborators. (see news release "War a biodiversity enemy - even in peaceful locales")
"By revealing the hidden vulnerabilities in global food systems, our study emphasizes the need for international cooperation to ensure food security," Jia said. "Policymakers and global organizations can use these insights to build more resilient food networks, invest in local production in vulnerable countries, and create strategies to mitigate the impacts of future crises."
In addition to Jia and Liu, "The Russia-Ukraine war reduced food production and exports with a disparate geographical impact worldwide" was written by Zilong Xia, Yinshuai Li, Xiang Yu, Xutong Wu, Yingjie Li, Rongfei Su, Mengting Wang, Ruishan Chen. The work was financially supported by the USDA-NIFA, the National Science Foundation and Michigan AgBioResearch.
Research Report:Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Related Links
Michigan State University
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers
Introducing Wherobots Raster Inference to unleash innovation with Earth imagery
ICEYE secures $65M funding extension reaching $158M total for 2024 investments
Climate change made Cyclone Chido stronger: scientists
GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data
Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection
China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system
Space Systems Command and U.S. Navy achieve major MGUE program milestone
Stora Enso reports impairments of 724 mn euros
Amazon to benefit in Ecuador's second debt-for-nature deal
EU parliament gives final approval to deforestation ban delay
After decades of plantation agriculture, coconut palms dominate over half of Pacific atoll forests
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough
From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
|
Buried interface engineering drives advances in tin-lead perovskite solar cell efficiency
SFU report calls for Canada to prioritize large-scale solar power projects
Training solar panels to adapt to wind conditions
New solar material advances green hydrogen production
BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment
Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
Sweden blocks 13 offshore wind farms over defence concerns
Sweden's defence concerned by planned offshore wind power
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year
Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines
China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms
Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule
China executes former regional official for corruption
Chinese casino hub Macau struggles to evolve beyond gaming
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters