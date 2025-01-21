Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Satellite technology helping pastoralists prepare for drought
illustration only
Satellite technology helping pastoralists prepare for drought
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 21, 2025

A pilot project conducted in the Western Riverina has demonstrated how an innovative online mapping tool can assist pastoralists in making informed decisions about their livestock and land management before drought conditions set in, protecting both their operations and livelihoods.

The Managing Rangelands for Drought Resilience initiative employed satellite-based vegetation mapping technology to provide early warnings, enabling farmers in western New South Wales to make strategic choices regarding feeding schedules, selling stock, and adjusting stocking rates. This project utilized the GEOGLAM Rangeland and Pasture Productivity (RaPP) tool, which was developed collaboratively by CSIRO, the Australian Government, and the National Landcare Programme.

Cindy Cassidy, Director of the Southern NSW Innovation Hub, highlighted the program's importance, which was conducted in partnership with NSW Farmers and Dr. John Leys of Wind Erosion Consulting. "Providing pastoralists with the opportunity to foresee future dry events and give them adequate time to put plans in place to mitigate its impact, is invaluable," Cassidy explained. She added, "What's also really exciting about this unique initiative is that it reflects a growing interest by pastoralists to take advantage of agtech tools and systems on farm to monitor and manage their rangelands."

The pilot study took place on Curragh, a vast 130,000-hectare property near Oxley in the Western Riverina, managed by Bill and Pip Ryan. They collaborated with Dr. Leys to evaluate the RaPP tool's capability in enhancing their on-farm management.

Dr. Leys explained, "RaPP satellite data is available monthly and shows three fractions of vegetation cover: green growing cover, dead non-growing or senescent cover, and bare ground." He noted that the Ryans successfully aligned their management decisions with the insights provided by RaPP data. "The trigger for on-coming drought was having less than 55 per cent vegetation cover in August. Low cover in August was closely correlated to below-average pasture growth, which was observed in the 'greenness' bands of the satellite data, in the preceding autumn and winter."

Bill Ryan reflected on their experience during the pilot, stating, "The technology showed that if vegetation was below 55 per cent in August, then by the following summer that cover was very likely to get below 40 per cent. Having such detailed information at our fingertips in spring provided us with confirmation and gave us the confidence and enough time to make effective decisions on managing our land, stock and business. This pilot showed the potential this kind of technology could provide farmers through providing reliable, independent data."

Gerard Glover, Chair of the NSW Farmers Western Division, emphasized the value of early information for pastoralists. "Having the tools available to predict the likelihood of drought and make timely business decisions can reduce expenditure and income loss, which will also help reduce stress levels for farmers. It's all about having knowledge you need to plan ahead with more confidence," he said.

The Managing Rangelands for Drought Resilience project represents a collaborative effort among the Southern NSW Innovation Hub and regional hubs across Northern and Western Australia, South Australia, Southern Queensland, and Northern NSW, as well as Tropical North Queensland.

Farmers can access the RaPP satellite mapping tool here.

Related Links
 Managing Rangelands for Drought Resilience
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 17, 2025
 A new study from the Glob3science Lab at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Politecnico di Milano, explores how the global adoption of a sustainable dietary model can reduce environmental impact. Published in Nature Sustainability, the research provides a roadmap for reorganizing the global food system to support the EAT-Lancet diet while conserving vital natural resources like land and water. The EAT-Lancet diet promotes health and sustainability by emphasizing plant-based foo ... read more
FARM NEWS
Technology for oxidizing atmospheric methane won't help the climate

 Xplores Hyperspectral Satellite safely on orbit and opeational

 Planet expands high-resolution imaging with Pelican-2 and SuperDoves

 NASA grant awarded to enhance AI-driven satellite weather forecasting
FARM NEWS
SATELLAI introduces satellite and AI-driven pet wearables

 SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer

 GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection
FARM NEWS
Biden issues land protections after LA fires delay ceremony

 Don't write off logged tropical forests - oil palm conversion impacts ecosystems widely

 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

 Eyeing green legacy, Biden declares new US national monuments
FARM NEWS
From lab to field: CABBI pipeline delivers oil-rich sorghum

 Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food

 The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
FARM NEWS
Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology

 Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals

 Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space

 Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
FARM NEWS
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai grilled over US, Taiwan ties

 Wuhan keen to shake off pandemic label five years on

 China property giant Vanke's CEO 'taken away' by police: report

 Beijing slams Rubio's 'unwarranted attacks' on China
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.