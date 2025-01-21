Energy News
FARM NEWS
 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
 By Catherine HOURS
 Paris (AFP) Jan 21, 2025

Climate change, political headwinds and diverging market dynamics around the world have pushed coffee prices to fresh records, jacking up the cost of your everyday brew or a barista's signature macchiato.

While the current hot streak may calm down in the coming months, experts and industry insiders expect volatility will remain the watchword, giving little visibility for producers -- two-thirds of whom farm parcels of less than one hectare (2.5 acres).

Meteoric rise

The price of arabica beans listed in New York surged by 90 percent last year, smashing on December 10 a record dating from 1977 -- $3.48 per pound. Robusta prices have seen similar growth, though prices are lower for the less premium coffee variety.

Fears of poor harvests after droughts in key producers Brazil and Vietnam, respectively the biggest and second-biggest sources of the beans, fuelled the price hike.

Demand has outstripped supply for several years now, prompting a flurry of speculative buying that further drove up market prices.

"And then you have the disruption of the Red Sea, which means that from Southeast Asia especially towards Europe it takes much longer, because you need to circumnavigate Africa, and often you have very long delays in the ports," said Carlos Mera, a coffee analyst at Rabobank.

Traders were also anticipating the implementation of an EU law that would have banned imports of products driving deforestation -- though lawmakers recently delayed its coming into force until December 30, 2025.

Donald Trump's threat of punishing trade tariffs on a range of goods adds another level of uncertainty -- a top advisor to his predecessor Joe Biden warned in December that food items like coffee would likely be affected.

Nonetheless, given the recent run, "I'm thinking prices are likely or more likely to go lower than higher," Mera said.

"But it's a market with very low stock, so we have to expect volatility in either way."

Climate threats

Arabica beans, grown at higher altitudes, are at greater risk from climate change since only a few countries, notably Brazil, could move farms further uphill as the world gets hotter.

Robusta can thrive in a wider range of growing conditions but is less prized by consumers.

In the 2024-2025 growing season around 175 million bags -- 60 kilogrammes (132 pounds) each -- are expected to be produced, according to the US Department of Agriculture: 56 percent arabica and 44 percent robusta.

Guillaume David at France's CIRAD agricultural research and international cooperation agency, said both varieties are exposed to new risks in their intertropical growing zones such as late-season frosts, rains at the wrong time and beetle infestations.

"This year we saw these risks in Brazil and Vietnam, whereas before it would be in one or the other," David said.

Brazil grows 40 percent of the world's coffee, followed by Vietnam (17 percent), Colombia (7 percent), Indonesia (6 percent) and Ethiopia (5 percent). After come Uganda, India, Honduras, Peru and Mexico.

Climate change could make other regions a possibility.

In Africa, Togo or Ivory Coast could again start growing coffee after it was largely replaced by cocoa, or Kenya could replace part of their avocado plantations, David said.

Wherever its grown, experts say growing practices for what is at heart a forest plant need to adapt, with sufficient canopy cover to protect from both sun and storms, and multi-crop farming to protect against pests and diversify revenues.

New customers

Demand has expanded beyond the traditional markets of Europe and the Americas to make inroads with tea-drinking Chinese.

About 4.3 million bags were imported in the 2023-2024 season, Mera said, up from 1.5 million just four year earlier.

"I would expect China to continue to grow in the future," he said. "Coffee in the end is addictive, right?

"There is also much more visibility because there are so many more stores and not only in the big cities, but those in like second-tier cities," he said.

Demand in Europe meanwhile slipped last year, with Germany for example seeing a one percent decrease.

"I think in Europe, the drop in demand was mainly related to the cost of living crisis," Mera said.

The industry is also keeping an eye on the growing use of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, as some doctors caution against drinking caffeine while on the treatment.

Small producers, big processors

Despite the recent price surge, millions of growers cultivating coffee on small farms still live in poverty in developing countries.

They have little leeway to set prices in a global commodity market dominated by a handful of multinational processors and distributors.

Even fair trade programmes to guarantee a living wage affect just five percent of the market -- 80 percent of the world's coffee is bought by heavyweight brokerage firms.

Experts say wild price shifts in recent years make ensuring better prices for growers, many of whom are in developing countries, even more urgent.

A sharp drop in prices could lead growers to abandon their plants, jeopardising their future revenues, said Nicolas Eberhart of the French food cooperative Ethiquable.

In October, the Group of 7 nations endorsed a Global Coffee Sustainability and Resilience Fund, aimed at spurring private investments to improve productivity and get more money into growers' pockets.

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 17, 2025
 A new study from the Glob3science Lab at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Politecnico di Milano, explores how the global adoption of a sustainable dietary model can reduce environmental impact. Published in Nature Sustainability, the research provides a roadmap for reorganizing the global food system to support the EAT-Lancet diet while conserving vital natural resources like land and water. The EAT-Lancet diet promotes health and sustainability by emphasizing plant-based foo ... read more
FARM NEWS
Technology for oxidizing atmospheric methane won't help the climate

 Xplores Hyperspectral Satellite safely on orbit and opeational

 Planet expands high-resolution imaging with Pelican-2 and SuperDoves

 NASA grant awarded to enhance AI-driven satellite weather forecasting
FARM NEWS
SATELLAI introduces satellite and AI-driven pet wearables

 SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer

 GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection
FARM NEWS
Biden issues land protections after LA fires delay ceremony

 Don't write off logged tropical forests - oil palm conversion impacts ecosystems widely

 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

 Eyeing green legacy, Biden declares new US national monuments
FARM NEWS
From lab to field: CABBI pipeline delivers oil-rich sorghum

 Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food

 The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
FARM NEWS
Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology

 Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals

 Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space

 Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
FARM NEWS
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai grilled over US, Taiwan ties

 Wuhan keen to shake off pandemic label five years on

 China property giant Vanke's CEO 'taken away' by police: report

 Beijing slams Rubio's 'unwarranted attacks' on China
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.