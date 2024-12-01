War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

"In 2022, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine brought about an increase in fertiliser prices and a disruption of supply chains, jeopardising food security in the Global South. This war and other geopolitical crises pose a threat to the goal of securing the supply of fertilisers. Green hydrogen has a central role to play here: It offers the possibility of simultaneously decarbonising fertiliser production and achieving independence from Russian exports," explained lead author Rainer Quitzow from the RIFS in Potsdam. Addressing these interconnected challenges requires a range of coordinated strategies.
Reducing synthetic fertiliser usage is also essential to achieving decarbonisation goals. "Sustainable fertiliser management practices must be promoted to address the twin challenges of climate change and disruptions of bio-geochemical flows in the earth system," Quitzow noted. Nutrient recycling-recovering unused nutrients from agricultural waste-offers another way to lessen dependency on fertiliser imports.
These trends raise broader questions about how global commodity supply chains are adapting to new geopolitical realities. "The developments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have underlined the political significance of the fertiliser sector. Its embeddedness in the nexus of food, climate change, energy and mineral resources, environment and security; but also its use as a foreign policy tool to pursue 'soft-power' goals, warrant closer examination," Quitzow explained.
Research Report:The nexus of geopolitics, decarbonisation, and food security underscores distinct challenges facing the fertiliser industry and its supply chains.
